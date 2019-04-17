Annapurna Devi files nomination for Koderma Lok Sabha seat

Former minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday filed nomination papers as BJP candidate from Koderma Lok Sabha seat amid presence of senior party leaders including the outgoing parliamentarian Ravindra Ray and party legislators.

Annapurna, a former RJD state president who was inducted in the BJP a few weeks ago, was made party candidate, rejecting the claim of sitting BJP MP Ravindra Ray.

Annapurna arrived in Giridih along with a host of party leaders at Jhanda Ground. She along with other party leaders and workers marched towards the returning officer’s office for filing the papers from Jhanda Ground. Those who were present during the road show of Annapurna Devi included BJP MLA Jai Prakash Verma, Kedar Hazra, Nagendar Mahto, Nirbhay Sahabadi and state HRD minister Neera Yadav besides Koderma district board chairperson Shalini Gupta. It is worth mentioning here that Neera Yadav had defeated Annapurna Devi, then contesting as RJD candidate, from Koderma assembly seat in 2014. However, with turn of events now she stood by her side in the upcoming general elections.

Sitting Koderma MP Ravindar Ray also attended the public meeting following the nomination with chief minister Raghubar Das being the chief guest. By bringing all top leaders on one platform, the BJP tried to put up a joint face before the opponents.

Annapurna, while talking to media persons, said, “Ravindar Ray is like guardian and I would work under his guidance. He has blessed me and was with me during filing of nominations. I would see that all works initiated by him as MP are completed when I get elected.”

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:51 IST