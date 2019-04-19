Lok Sabha elections 2019: Unrelenting Tej Pratap fields candidate from Sheohar, says RJD nominee is ‘BJP agent’

Continuing with his belligerent stand, Lalu Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday reiterated his nominee would contest the Lok Sabha election from the Sheohar parliamentary constituency and that the RJD’s official candidate was a “BJP agent”.

The cracks in the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family increased after Tej Pratap Yadav’s sibling Tejashwi Prasad Yadav ignored the latter’s recommendations for Jehanabad and Sheohar seats.

Earlier in April, the former health minister had shared photographs of the RJD’s candidate Syed Faisal Ali from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat celebrating Holi with union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He had also alleged that Ali had close links with the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“How can one become an official nominee of the RJD? The party’s so-called candidate Syed Faisal Ali from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat is, in fact, an agent of the BJP and his photographs with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi too had gone viral in the social media too,” Tej Pratap said in Sheohar.

He was in the town for his road show in support of Angesh Singh, the prospective nominee of Lalu Rabri Morcha.

“Moreover, he is also an outsider and the people of Sheohar will give him a befitting reply,” he said.

Tej Pratap said he would also field his own candidate from the prestigious Saran Lok Sabha seat and once again ruled out that he might contest against his father-in-law and RJD’s official candidate Chandrika Rai. “We are certainly looking forward to fielding our candidate from Saran seat,” said Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap’s decision to field his own candidate from Sheohar, Saran and also back Balinder Das from the Hajipur seat against RJD’s official nominee shows the Mahua MLA’s is continuing to openly defy the party line. He is also challenging his opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for a bigger say in the RJD’s organisational structure.

The efforts of Tejashwi Yadav and mother Rabri Devi to mollify Tej Pratap has seemingly turned futile and photos of the two siblings hugging each other during the older brother’s 30th birthday a few days ago do not seem to have toned down the rebellion by him.

The rivalry between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi has intensified in last six months after the former state health minister filed for a divorce against his wife Aishwarya Rai and accused his parents of ignoring his wishes in running the party. It was seen as a veiled attack on his younger brother considered an heir apparent of Lalu Prasad.

Speaking over the phone from Sheohar on Friday, Tej Prasad wondered how could anyone become a ’fly-by-night’ nominee of a party like the RJD.

Tej Pratap, however, denied that his decision to field candidates from key seats against RJD’s nominees reflects infighting among siblings in the RJD’s first family.

“I am not against my family. I am putting candidates with the sole aim of defeating the NDA,” he quipped.

Reports said Angesh Singh, who was denied an RJD ticket despite his candidature being backed for Sheohar by Tej Pratap, is all set to file his nomination paper on April 20.

“Angesh Singh is a local person and could understand popular feelings of people of Sheohar more than an outsider and he would do everything to ensure the development if won,” Tej Pratap said during his roadshows at Chirraiya and Dhaka, the two assembly segments of Sheohar parliamentary seat.

Sources said Lalu Rabri Morcha would extend its support to Jai Prakash Janata Dal’s nominee Shabana from the Saran seat.

Located near Purvi Champaran, the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat is expected to a witness an interesting poll battle with Tej Pratap fielding Angesh Singh to take on the BJP’s Rama Davi and RJD’s Syed Faisal Ali.

Polling in Sheohar along with seven other constituencies will be held on May 12 in the sixth round of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

