‘BJP blames Nehru, but what has Modiji done?’ Priyanka Gandhi in Ghaziabad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for travelling all over the world, but not finding the time to hug a “poor family” from his own constituency of Varanasi.

“...dunia bhar ghoom aaye hain. Japan gaye wahan gale lage, Pakistan gaye wahan Biryani khaayi, China gaye wahan gale lage. Lekin Varanasi ke ek gareeb parivaar se gale lagte dekha hai (He has travelled world over. Went to Japan, hugged there; went to Pakistan, ate biryani; went to China, hugged there as well. But has anyone ever seen him(PM Modi) hugging a poor family from Varanasi)?” said Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Ghaziabad.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was campaigning for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma, complained that the BJP likes to blame Jawaharlal Nehru for everything. She then sought to know from the people what were “Modiji’s achievements”.

Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma is the daughter of Congress city president Narendra Bhardwaj. She was given a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election after she contested and lose the city mayoral polls to the BJP candidate in 2017.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:48 IST