BJP to drop 3 sitting MPs, to announce names today

The BJP is likely to axe candidatures of three sitting parliamentarians of Ranchi, Koderma and Chatra Lok Sabha seats as one of them has crossed the age of 75 years and report cards of other two are not found up to the mark set by the saffron party.

According to sources, the party is likely to announce the names of new candidates for these seats on Sunday.

BJP’s state president Laxman Gilua, said, “Ranchi parliamentarian Ramtahal Choudhary is out of race as the party has taken a policy decision that leaders above 75 years would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. Many senior leaders were, therefore, not given party tickets. The same principle applies with Choudhary also.”

He further elaborated that performance report cards of other two sitting MPs Ravindra Rai (Koderma) and Sunil Singh (Chatra) were not found good.

The saffron party, which has entered into an alliance with All Jharkhand Student’s Union (AJSU) party and parted away with its stronghold Giridih seat, has to select candidates for 13 parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand.

On March 22, it had announced candidates’ names for 10 Lok Sabha seats but kept the announcement on hold for three Lok Sabha seats--Ranchi, Koderma and Chatra.

Two days after the release of the first list, former state RJD chief Annapurna Devi joined the BJP at party’s headquarters in Delhi giving rise to the speculation that she could be the new candidate for Koderma Lok Sabha seat.

Grape vine was rife that sitting Koderma parliamentarian Ravindra Rai was not happy with the party’s decision and could join JVM (P).

Rai, however, rubbished such speculation on Saturday. “Some people are spreading rumors about me. It is disappointing and unfortunate. BJP is in blood. My past, present and future is all BJP,” he said.

Party insiders, however, said that the central election committee could consider Rai’s candidature from Chatra Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP, it has been learnt, is also looking for some big face for Ranchi Lok Sabha seat. Speculations are rife that the party could field some film star on this seat.

However, the party’s state unit had suggested three probable local candidates for Ranchi. According to sources, names of Hatia legislator Navin Jaiswal, BJP’s state vice-president Aditya Sahu and chairman of Jharkhand State Khadi Gramudyog Board Sajay Seth were sent to the central high command for consideration.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 13:47 IST