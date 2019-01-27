Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, to head women transport wing

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at a party event in Mumbai

Welcomed into the party by Union minister Nitin Gadkari who was present on the occasion, she has been appointed as the working president of the BJP’s women transport wing, according to news agency ANI.

Debuting in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma’s “Company” in 2002, Koppikar is known for her roles in “Don” (2006), and “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi” (2008), as well as appearing in a large number of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

She is the latest Bollywood actor to join the BJP where stalwarts like Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been elected MPs.

Jan 27, 2019