BSP’s Naresh Saran to contest Lok Sabha election from Ambala as BSP-LSP alliance candidate

Former Haryana BSP chief Naresh Saran will contest Lok Sabha elections from Ambala constituency (SC reserved) as an alliance candidate of the BSP and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) of rebel BJP MP Rajkumar Saini.

The BSP had snapped its ties with the Indian National Lok Dal(INLD) last month and forged an alliance with the LSP. Under the poll pact, BSP will contest 8 parliamentary seats in Haryana while the remaining two have been allotted to the LSP.

Talking to HT over phone, BSP state president Prakash Bharti confirmed the candidature of Naresh Saran.

“We have finalised Naresh’s name as party’s candidate from Ambala constituency while the remaining 7 names will be announced by March 15. BSP supremo Mayawati has given her blessings to Saran,” he added.

Bharti said the LSP has already been allotted Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. “The second seat it will be given will be either Rohtak or Bhiwani-Mahendergarh,” he added.

Talking to HT, Saran said “I have already started my campaign in the constituency.”

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 15:57 IST