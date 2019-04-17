Today in New Delhi, India
Congress claims PM Modi gave wrong details in affidavit

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged Modi had in the 2007 assembly poll affidavit declared that he was the sole owner of Plot 411, in Sector 1, in Gandhinagar, but in 2012 allegedly omitted that and gave details of another piece of land.

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Congress on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly giving “wrong information” in an earlier election affidavit.(Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly giving “wrong information” in an earlier election affidavit.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged Modi had in the 2007 assembly poll affidavit declared that he was the sole owner of Plot 411, in Sector 1, in Gandhinagar, but in 2012 allegedly omitted that and gave details of another piece of land.

“In the light of discrepancies in the affidavit, the Congress demands that the EC take thorough cognisance of the seemingly deliberate omissions in Modi’s affidavit,” he said.

However, refuting the allegations, the BJP accused the Congress of levelling false charges against the Prime Minister. “The caravan of falsehood moves on. There is a bankruptcy of issues in the Congress Party,” it said.

