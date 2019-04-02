Congress expels one, issues notice to others for meeting BJP candidate

District unit of Congress has expelled party’s block unit president of Kaundhiara and is set to serve show cause notice to dozen others for meeting BJP candidate from Allahabad parliamentary seat Rita Bahuguna Joshi during her recent visit to the Sangam city.

Sources said the Arun Tiwari, block unit president of Congress of Kaundhiara and others, including three office bearers of district unit of the party, were close to Joshi when she was the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

UPCC spokesperson Kishore Varshney said “The party is keeping a close watch over all cadres who were once close to the former UPCC chief as Joshi is said to be calling on her old loyalists for extending their support to her in the forthcoming polls. This could harm the performance of Congress candidate in the constituency besides damage the party,” he said.

As per Varshney, after expulsion of Tiwari, the state leadership has asked the district unit office bearers for not terminating membership of any party worker or office bearer immediately but instead issue show cause notice with a week’s period to tender reply for the same following which the party would take a decision.

It may be mentioned that on arrival of Joshi to Prayagraj after being declared BJP candidate for Allahabad seat on March 30, many Congress workers claimed to be close to Joshi were present at the welcome functions organised by BJP.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 08:13 IST