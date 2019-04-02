Congress habitual to making false promises: BJP President of UP

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, including the Congress, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey accused the Congress party of making so many false promises that the public didn’t take Congress president’s minimum annual income guarantee promise seriously.

He made the comment in response to a query in an interaction with the media in Varanasi before leaving on a tour of his parliamentary constituency, Chandauli.

“The Congress is in the habit of making false and fictional promises. The public doesn’t believe such announcements one bit,” Pandey said. He said that all alliances have become irrelevant because the people of the country have made up their mind to return Chowkidar Narendra Modi to power in this election.

Commenting on BSP chief Mayawati’s comment that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar was a BJP agent, Pandey said that the BSP chief has lost her political standing. How she distributed tickets at 38 parliamentary seats is an open secret.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:55 IST