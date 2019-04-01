Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress shortlists candidates as suspense over alliance lingers

With speculations still looming over its possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming parliamentary polls, Delhi Congress has shortlisted probable candidates for all seven constituencies in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit held a meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday night at her residence, where two to three candidates were shortlisted for each of the seven constituencies in the national capital from a pool of over 70 applicants. The meeting was also attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) members PC Chacko and KC Venugopal.

“Three names of probable candidates were shortlisted from each constituency. The screening committee will also have a meeting on Monday to look at the list,” a senior party leader privy to the proceedings of the meeting said.

According to senior Delhi Congress leaders, while former member of Parliament (MP) Ajay Maken may fight from New Delhi constituency, names of former MP Kapil Sibal and Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf (both shortlisted for Chandni Chowk), and JP Agarwal and former legislator Mateen Ahmed (both for North East) are on the list.

Dikshit, who has vehemently opposed an alliance with the AAP in Delhi, said on Sunday that the announcement on the decision of a tie-up is likely to come in a few days. Dikshit said this while speaking to the media at her residence where party supporters gathered to celebrate her birthday on Sunday.

“In some time, things will be clear. You will get to know about it in a matter of days. There will be an official announcement,” she said.

AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said that the decision on partnering with the AAP is yet to be taken. “The decision on the alliance is still pending. Like I have said before, we are positive but the ultimate decision is for Rahul ji to make. Nothing has been communicated to us yet,” Chacko said.

