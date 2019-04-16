Delhi Lok Sabha candidates to begin filing nominations from today

The nation capital will enter into full election mode from Tuesday with the gazette notification declaring polls in the state set to be published on the day. It will signal the first day for candidates to file nomination.

“The notification announcing for polls in Delhi on May 12 would be issued on April 16. The President of India would issue the notification calling upon electors of all the seven constituencies in Delhi and other constituencies that would be going on polls in the sixth phase. The election commission will simultaneously publish a separate notification,” said Ranbir Singh, chief electoral officer of Delhi.

The poll panel would also publish the list of centres where candidates can file their nominations. Usually, nominations are filed with returning officer of the respective district starting 11 am.

“Candidates would have to follow the Model Candidate of Conduct. The returning officer (RO) would give each candidate a kit which has details of the guidelines he has to follow including expenditures,” said Singh.

The poll panel said that only those citizens whose application for voter enrolment applications were received till April 13, would be processed before May 12.

Till date around 1.41 crore electors have been enrolled. At least one lakh applications, which were submitted till April 13, are pending and would be processed before the poll day. At least 35 hamlets have been identified as vulnerable. The poll panel is planning to deploy micro-observers in these polling stations along with CCTV surveillance cameras, videography, webcasting among others.

“This year we have tied up with the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. At least 1000 DTC buses and 1600 cluster buses and one train of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would be wrapped with election awareness materials,” said the official.

