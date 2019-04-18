Dimple downplays Azam remark, says SP government has done a lot for women

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday downplayed Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Rampur Azam Khan’s “Khaki underwear” remark against BJP’s candidate Jaya Prada and said the media turned it into a big issue only when such remarks were made against BJP leaders.

“No objectionable remarks should be made against any woman. But media did not make it a big issue when BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh made lewd remarks against BSP chief Mayawati. Lewd comments are made against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and against me as well. But media does not raise these issues,” said Dimple.

“You need not raise these trivial issues (Chhoti Chhoti Baat). This is poll time. They (BJP) have the power to divert issues,” said Dimple while urging medita to take SP’s ‘historic work’ to people.

The media should focus on the “historic work” done by the SP government for women’s safety. “The SP government did historic work for women. Other states should also do such work. You have the power and should take the SP government’s historic work to the people,” she said.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:14 IST