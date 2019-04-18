Don’t part ways, UP BJP chief to Rajbhar

UP BJP chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday asked Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) to reconsider its decision of parting ways with the ruling party and contesting Lok Sabha election on its own.

SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Tuesday declared candidates on 39 parliamentary seats, including on Varanasi Lok Sabha seat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in fray as the BJP candidate.

Rajbhar is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He is unhappy with the BJP over seat sharing.

Interacting with the media, Pandey said, “Omprakash Rajbhar Ji is our alliance partner in UP. I hope we will find an amicable solution to the crisis.”

Insisting that the ruling party had been absorbing its alliance partners, Pandey said, “Members of the SBSP have been made chairmen in two important corporations. Five leaders of the SBSP have been appointed members in different corporations.”

“We have also reserve Ghosi, which is the seat of his choice, for him. I appeal to Omprakash Ji to contest Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP. We want to contest election together because we have to do many works in the interest of the state. I think he would pay attention to our appeal. The BJP wants to utilize the strength of the SBSP,” Dr Pandey said.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:11 IST