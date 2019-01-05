‘Farmers are food providers for us, not vote bank’: PM Narendra Modi

On whirlwind tours of Jharkhand and Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kept up his tirade against the Congress which had ridden to victory in assembly polls in three states just a month ago on the basis of loan waivers it promised to farmers.

The PM fired his first salvos shortly after inaugurating the North Koel irrigation project in Jharkhand’s Medininagar. Known locally as the Mandal dam, the project was first conceived under the then Congress government in 1973 but its construction was halted on environmental grounds 25 years ago, when it fell short of 1992 amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Rules 1981. The Union Cabinet under PM Modi last August approved a proposal to recommence the project which will irrigate parts of both Jharkhand and Bihar.

“Some people are fooling farmers in the name of loan waivers…they did nothing for decades when they were in power. Had this project (Mandal dam) been completed on time, would farmers be forced to take loans ? First, you force farmers to lead a miserable life by neglecting vital irrigation projects. Then you play politics in name of loan waivers,” said Modi. “For the Congress, farmers are merely a vote bank whereas for the BJP, they are food providers,” the PM said.

PM Modi also made his first visit to Baripada in northern Odisha and launched a slew of projects worth~ 45 billion before tearing into the Congress over the objections it was raising over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. “You must have seen how defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech in Parliament yesterday skillfully brought to light the intent of those who tried to throw dust in the eyes of countrymen and those who tried to play with the security of the country. She exposed the childishness of those who tried to use the Parliament for their own entertainment,” said Modi at a rally. Modi said that he had become a thorn in the eye to some people because he was trying to free the armed forces from the clutches of middlemen. “In a community, thieves will always first try to remove the security guard. But as long as that guard is there, thieves have no chance,” said Modi, referring to the Congress as “Choron ki jamaat”(Group of thieves).

Though Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik of the BJD was scheduled to join Modi in Baripada during the inauguration of the projects, he chose to give it a miss and go to Puri instead, where he announced a host of schemes on behalf of the state government.

The Congress, meanwhile raked up the Rafale deal to counter Modi. “The Prime Minister should agree for a JPC so that those responsible for compromising national security can be exposed. As far as AgustaWestland case is concerned the needle of suspicion is on the PM himself,” Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha said.

“The PM should clarify as to why such kind heartedness was shown towards a blacklisted company. Subsequently, they were also made ‘Make in India’ partner. Today, Christian Michel reportedly has also named a BJP leader who was instrumental in the AgustaWestland deal,” he alleged.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 22:28 IST