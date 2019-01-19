Fight not to remove PM Modi, but against a mindset, says former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha

The opposition’s efforts to form a grand alliance is not an attempt to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi but to get rid of a mindset, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said at Mamata Banerjee’s rally of opposition leaders on Saturday. (Follow live updates here)

Sinha, a former minister in the NDA government and a known critic of the PM, said democracy has been under attack in India for the last few years when criticising the government makes a person anti-national.

“Under the current regime, the democracy is under danger. BJP leaders will say that we have gathered here to remove PM Modi. But, it’s not about him, but about the mindset, we are here to oppose the mindset,” he said.

Yashwant Sinha batted for a united opposition candidate against the BJP in 2019 elections.

The former Union Minister made fun of Modi’s government’s slogan of “sabka saath sabka vikas” and said the apt slogan would be “sabka saath sabka vinash”.

He said now he is left with no personal desire but to see that this “anti-people” government is ousted from power.

Sinha, who was in a committee to find solution to the Kashmir problem said when he had suggested to talk to the cross-section of people in the environment of love, he was branded a “Pakistani agent”.

Sinha’s former colleague in the NDA, Arun Shourie said that a never before in the history of India has institutions be so undermined. “From CBI to RBI, all institutions have been subverted,” he said.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:31 IST