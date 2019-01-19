 Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy, says BJP’s Babul Supriyo
Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy, says BJP’s Babul Supriyo

lok sabha elections Updated: Jan 19, 2019 12:31 IST
Union minister of state for heavy industries Babul Supriyo has described the Trinamool Congress’ mega rally as a ‘show of hypocrisy’.(PTI Photo)

Union minister of state for heavy industries Babul Supriyo has described the Trinamool Congress’ mega rally as a ‘show of hypocrisy’.

Supriyo targeted the TMC in a series of tweets. “TMC has a large fund base for the rally but not for the state? Kolkata will witness a show of hypocrisy,” he said in a tweet.

The rally called the United India Rally is aimed at uniting various political parties against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Follow live updates here)

Supriyo took a swipe at other opposition leaders attending the rally which has drawn a huge crowd.

“A rally of unity of corrupt leaders. Kolkata will witness a show of hypocrisy today. It is an unholy alliance of political parties for personal survival,” he said in another tweet ahead of the rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground.

The minister also poked fun at TMC supremo and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying, “The people are aware and can see that the only thing didi has given is big posters and nothing else.”

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 12:10 IST

