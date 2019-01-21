BJP frustrated over SP-BSP alliance, says Akhilesh, skips question on PM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP on Monday, saying its leaders were frustrated and restless after SP and BSP struck an alliance and were making derogatory comments against opposition leaders.

He was criticising comments by BJP MLA Sadhna Singh against BSP supremo Mayawati.

“A member of the party which used to claim that they are the only ones who can promote and protect Indian culture has used such bad language. The same MLA had earlier said things about SP which are available on internet,” he said.

“Look how frustrated and restless they are after the alliance. Look the kind of derogatory statement one of their legislators made against Mayawati ji. This is the kind of language their leaders, right up to the top, speak. How can someone speak like that? They’re frustrated as in last 4.5 years they didn’t do anything,” he said.

“Those who had ‘thonko’ (gun down) policy are now claiming ‘danka’ (fame) of India, that is, the country is getting fame worldwide, whereas statistics show that India ranks high on the number of hungry, unemployed, and the ill,” he said, adding that people will now give reply to the lies and deceit of the BJP.

At a press conference, he welcomed a small backward outfit Pichada Samaj Swabhiman Party (PSSP) into the SP.

PSSP president Dr VK Singh Yadav and its cadre merged with the SP in the presence of Akhilesh and senior leaders in Lucknow.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel put SP’s red cap on VK Singh Yadav.

On opposition alliance’s PM candidate, Akhilesh said it would be decided by the people.

“We have a lot of choice. It will be decided collectively after the polls. The nation wants a new PM,” he said and asked if the BJP had a new prime ministerial candidate after the Lok Sabha polls.

“The new PM of the new government will address all the issues the country is facing,” he said.

On the seat sharing between SP and BSP, he said it will be announced soon. On being asked how many seats alliance partner RLD would get, he refused a direct reply and said; “All partners will be happy, such will be the seat sharing.”

Akhilesh also congratulated the Jats for announcing that they won’t support the BJP.

When asked about Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to give pension to seers and sadhvis in the destitute category, Akhilesh quipped, “Sadhu-Sants pension should be Rs 20,000 each.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:31 IST