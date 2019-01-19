Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of forming alliance with CBI, ED

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today charged the BJP of ‘forming an alliance with the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’ ahead of the next general elections and took a swipe at the ruling party in the Centre over its jibe about the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate.

“They (BJP) say we’ve a lot of contenders for PM’s post... we say people will decide who’ll become PM. As elections are approaching, you are forming alliance with the CBI and ED while we are forming alliance with the people of India,” Akhilesh said at the mammoth United India rally in Kolkata. (Follow live updates here)

Like other opposition leaders, he called for the BJP’s defeat in the general elections.

“The issues which will be raised in Kolkata will find resonance across the country. They thought that there can’t be any alliance, but we proved them wrong,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh said the people across the country were celebrating the arrival of the New Year and this happiness will increase manifold when they will have a new prime minister.

The SP chief said that his party’s alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has left the BJP scrambling to devise a strategy to win even one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the SP and the BSP announced an alliance for the general elections under which they would contest 38 seats each and leave four of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh for other parties including two for the Congress.

The BJP had described the SP-BSP alliance as a desperate survival strategy.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 15:09 IST