At mega Opposition rally, emcee Mamata Banerjee has the spotlight

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, is master of ceremonies at a mega rally of opposition leaders at Kolkata’s massive brigade ground, where lakhs have gathered to hear them speak.

Banerjee is calling leaders to give their short speeches, introducing each of them. The first two speakers at the “united India rally” were young Gujarat leaders Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has skipped the rally, but has sent a representative in Abhishek Manu Singhvi and a letter of support. Mayawati too is not attending, with senior party leader Satish Mishra representing her Bahujan Samaj Party. But her new partner Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is on stage, as are one former prime minister, three chief ministers, six former chief ministers and five former Union ministers. (Follow live updates here)

Also attending is the BJP’s rebel lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie - two former ministers from the BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who are now bitter critics of the current central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Remove Modi,” is the leitmotif of speeches at the rally, held ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year. “The country is waiting for a new Prime Minister,” said Akhilesh Yadav as he arrived at the venue.

“A rainbow of 22 parties is replacing dark clouds...Only the BJP will benefit from vote division,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, ninth speaker.

“Send Modi home, save the country,” said 12th speaker M K Stalin of the DMK, speaking in Tamil. “Modi has realised that defeat is certain,” he said, also adding that he has “no personal animosity against Modi, but oppose his policies.” Stalin accused PM Modi of converting “the country into a private limited company of which he is the MD.”

Stalin invoked poet Rabindra Nath Tagore; Hardik Patel talked about Subhash Chandra Bose. In the audience are singers, poets and personalities from the Bengali film and television industry.

Among other leaders on stage are former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Deve Gowda and is son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumarasway, former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference Party and his father Farooq Abdullah.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put up flexes and posters with photos of the opposition leaders on road dividers from the airport to the rally venue at the heart of the city.

“For the first time, all regional parties will be coming under one umbrella. It’s going to be a historic event and millions of people will be present to witness it. This rally will mark the beginning of a New India,” said TMC’s virtual second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew and the party’s youth wing chief, ahead of the rally.

Mamata Banerjee is using the show of strength to emphasise her position as an important leader as opposition parties attempt to build a united front to take on the ruling BJP in the general election this year, when PM Modi will seek a second term.

As the BJP swept the parliament elections in 2014, reducing the Congress to its lowest ever tally of 44 seats, Mamata Banerjees party had bagged 34 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, emerging as the third largest party. This year, Mamata Banerjee has set her eyes on winning all of Bengal’s seats to ensure hers is the largest team in Parliament among all regional parties.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:03 IST