‘What Pak couldn’t do in 70 years, Modi and Shah did in 5 years’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the country would disintegrate if the BJP returned to power in the next general elections and called for overthrowing the saffron party.

“What Pakistan could not achieve in 70 years since India’s independence, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have achieved in five years,” Kejriwal said in a passionate speech at the Mamata Banjeree’s rally in Kolkata.

“They have turned Hindus against Muslims, Muslims against Christians. If they return to power the country will disintegrate,” he said. (Follow Live updates here)

He called on the people to vote out the BJP to save the country from its divisive politics that he said have endangered the country and pushed it to the edge of a precipice.

Kejriwal also criticised Modi for following many people on Twitter who spew venom.

“I ashamed that the Prime Minister of my country follows people on Twitter who abuse women, Dalits or make hate speeches.”

Kejriwal was one of the major draws at the rally where many opposition leaders from different parts of the country converged to kick start the opposition’s campaign for the general elections.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:26 IST