‘I believe public will give me opportunity again’: BJP Pali candidate PP Chaudhary

PP Chaudhary, the sitting Pali MP, has been fielded once again by the BJP from this Lok Sabha constituency. In an interview with HT, Chaudhary talked about his achievements.

What were the high points of your five-year term?

Two new central schools were sanctioned; Banar-Bar, Bilara-Pindwada and Soyla-Balesar highways were built at Rs 9,249 crore. About 50,000 solar lights have been installed, covering all villages. Construction of 500 km roads under the PM village road scheme was completed. Apart from many railway infrastructure works, 7 ROBs (railway over-bridges) have been constructed at Rs 148 crore. I have installed computer labs in 264 government schools from the MP fund. Pali got a new Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

One thing you wished to do as an MP, but couldn’t? Why?

As Union minister of state for IT, I have prepared a DPR for an information technology investment region in Pali district. For this, the district collector has also reserved 50,000 bigha land. Under the project, about 12 lakh people can get employment indirectly. I will focus on this project. It will be my priority to set up a channel to link the Sabarmati basin to Jawai dam.

The party has expressed confidence in you again. Why should the people re-elect you?

Whether as an MP or the minister of state, I have always worked in the public interest. The public is witness to development in the parliamentary area. I believe the public will give me the opportunity again.

How was your experience in parliament?

I got to learn a lot. I got a chance to work as a member of the parliamentary standing committee and as chairman of two committees. In addition to asking questions in parliament, I also participated in debates, for which I got ‘Sansad Ratna’ award twice. As a union minister of state for law, I tried to work with innovative thinking.

The BJP leaders in your parliamentary constituency opposed your candidature, will it affect the elections?

It was presented incorrectly. It was told in the media that 13 people are protesting against my candidature, but they were asking for tickets for them. The party has internal democracy, so every worker can ask for tickets. I am also one of them. I have spoken to all the people, they are all with me.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 15:52 IST