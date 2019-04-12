Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Upbeat on work, Pali lawmaker PP Chaudhary eyes second term in parliament

Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pali PP Chaudhary has been fielded again for the Lok Sabha elections.

Riding on the Modi wave, he won from the Pali parliamentary constituency in 2014 by about 4 lakh votes and became a Union minister of state midterm.

Chaudhary claims that his five-year term has been successful. “I have worked for the uplift of every class.” Asked about his achievements, he said, “A booklet is available, in which the details of the work done by him as an MP and minister of state minister have been given.”

Chaudhary said more than 50,000 solar lights have been installed in all 444 gram panchayats of the constituency at a cost of about Rs 120 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund.

“Pali is the only parliamentary area in the country where this innovation happened,” he claimed.

The MP said he has ensured insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to nearly two lakh women from his salary.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chaudhary was known as a senior advocate who fought a long legal battle to protect the catchment of the Jaswantsagar dam near his village. He started preparing for entry into politics since 2011.

After the delimitation in 2008, Chaudhary prepared a satellite map of every assembly segment and recorded voters and their castes. Despite having no association with the BJP at the organisation level, he claimed for the ticket in 2014 and the BJP made him the candidate.

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP hopes to repeat 2014 performance in Rajasthan’s Pali

Chaudhary said in the last five years, he regularly visited the parliamentary area and maintained contact with the public. Ramlal, a resident of Osian, says, “It is a matter of pride for the Pali parliamentary area that its MP was made a minister at the Centre.”

Congress leader Mahaveer Singh Sukralai said the MP did not make efforts to tackle industrial pollution in Pali district. “There is no long-term plan to solve the water crisis in the district and more focus was not paid to the Jawai Dam Scheme.”

Industrial pollution is a major problem of Pali district. Bandi river has been polluted with effluents discharged from textile industries. Villagers living along the river have protested against pollution many times. May villagers say the problem could have been tackled to a great extent had the MP wanted.

In 2013, the BJP had won all the eight assembly seats under the Pali parliamentary constituency. In the 2018 polls, the party could win four assembly seats, making the Lok Sabha poll battle tough this time.

Before the ticket was announced, some BJP leaders had raised voices of protest, prompting the party to control damage. During the election campaign, all the leaders have appeared on one stage.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan

For complete coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, click here

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 15:16 IST