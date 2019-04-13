It’s better if Modiji packs his bags: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, in-charge of the party in western UP, on Friday said it was time for change and the BJP had to go after this election.

“The storm has arrived to uproot the BJP and it is better if Modiji packs his bags because the Congress is coming back to power,” he said.

“The Congress has always stood for values, principles and served the masses. The party works for the nation’s betterment… polling in the first phase has proven that Congress is coming back to power and is here to stand stronger,” said Scindia.

He was in Agra on Friday to lead the road show organised in support of Congress candidate Preeta Harit contesting from Agra reserved constituency. It was in 1984 when a Congress candidate had won from Agra.

Partymen gathered at Shaheed Smarak Park at Sanjay Place and waited for Scindia to begin the road show. The Congress leader was welcomed with rose petals and slogans.

Before proceeding for the road show, Scindia garlanded statues of martyrs at Shaheed Smarak.

The road show began from Sanjay Place and crossed through the market areas of Ghatia, Phulatti, Seo Ka Bazar and Favara in old city area of Agra. The Congressmen moved along with bands playing music while anxious onlookers gathered on rooftops despite the scorching heat.

The road show was earlier scheduled to reach Bijlighar crossing in the city. As Jyotiraditya Scindia had a tight schedule, with similar road shows in nearby districts of Hathras and Mathura, he had to leave this road show at Favara in the heart of Agra.

Earlier talking to newsmen, Scindia termed the BJP as a party “hungry for power.”

“To attain power by any means, BJP is ready to compromise on all its principles. It has damaged constitutional institutions and created atmosphere of intolerance in the nation,” alleged Scindia.

Replying to a question over the Congress’ manifesto favouring removal of sedition law, Scindia stated that the party was committed to safeguard the freedom of expression.

“If anybody makes a derogatory comment against other society, religion or nation, he would face action. There is need for establishing coordination to safeguard freedom of expression in the light of Constitution,” he said.

Scindia then left for Hathras and Mathura for road shows in support of Congress candidates from these nearby districts.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 10:49 IST