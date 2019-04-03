Arvind Kejriwal says Naidu, Mamata backing him on full statehood

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had assured him that they would support the party that comes to power in the Centre only if it agrees to the demand for full statehood to Delhi.

Kejriwal had gone to Vijayawada last week to campaign for Naidu. Andhra Pradesh goes to the polls on April 11.

Banerjee too has been batting for Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. Both Naidu and Banerjee had attended a meeting of opposition parties organised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in February.

“Recently, I met Chandrababu Naidu. He assured me that he shall support the party which comes to power at the Centre after the elections only when Delhi is granted full statehood,” Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, said.

“Mamata didi, too, has assured me that whichever party comes to power, the Trinamool Congress Party will support it only if that party agrees to grant full statehood to Delhi,” Kejriwal said, while addressing

a public gathering in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Tuesday evening.

Kejriwal further said, “Once we come to power, I shall personally approach each and every political party and beg them for full statehood for Delhi.”

While pitching for full statehood, the party’s primary poll plank, Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of being responsible for the national capital often being termed the “crime capital”.

Kejriwal said bringing the police under the Delhi’s elected state government can offer a solution to this problem.

Kejriwal accused both the BJP and the Congress of promising Delhi voters full statehood but not keeping their promise.

Kejriwal, however, refrained from specifically commenting on the election manifesto of the Congress released earlier on Tuesday in which the party mentioned full statehood for Puducherry but not Delhi.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 07:29 IST