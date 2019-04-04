Kushwaha announces list of candidates, will himself contest from two seats in LS polls

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha said on Wednesday that he would contest from Ujiarpur and Karakat parliamentary constituencies. Besides, he also announced candidates for East Champaran and West Champaran.

RLSP is a part of Grand Alliance in Bihar and is contesting on five seats.

Talking to mediapersons here, Kushwaha said he would contest from the two places to teach a lesson to the NDA. “I would file nomination papers on April 9 from Ujiarpur and April 25 from Karakat,” he said.

“A deadly attack was made on me in the state capital when I took out a march after quitting the NDA. I want to teach a lesson to those people. My mission is to defeat the NDA,” he said.

After the attack, an FIR was lodged and Kushwaha remained in Patna Medical College and Hospital for a few days.

Now, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai will face Kushwaha in Ujiarpur and JD (U)’s Mahabali Singh in Karakat.

Meanwhile, the party gave ticket to Akash Kumar Singh, son of Congress Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad SIngh, from East Champaran and Brajesh Kumar Kushwaha from West Champaran. The party had earlier announced Bhudeo Choudhary’s name from Jamui.

East Champaran is set to see a tough contest, as Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh is contesting from the place. Sanjay Jaiswal is NDA’s candidate from West Champaran.

Earlier, Kushwaha had to face protest of party workers when he reached Motihari to appear in the district court in connection with a case related to violation of model code of conduct lodged against him in 2007-08. The workers were demanding name of a local person to contest from East Champaran.

The party workers also raised slogan against Akhilesh Prasad Singh, whose son, a resident of Arwal district, was given ticket from East Champaran.

Kushwaha later appeared in the court of SDJM Upendra Narayan Singh, where he was granted bail.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 00:26 IST