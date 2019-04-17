Lok Sabha election 2019: ‘People are appreciating the changes Modi ji made, Opposition is scared of that’, says Hema Malini

Hema Malini is seeking a second term from Mathura as Lok Sabha MP. On the last day of her campaign, she spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about her plans for the constituency that votes on April 18. Edited excerpts:

How do you rate yourself as an MP? Are you satisfied with your work?

I have done many things, like provide electricity, roads, furniture for schools, cleaned up the railway station and provided a passport office. What was here before... Thousands of crores have been spent on roads alone... Water is a problem, there needs to be more facilities for people, I am trying to get funds and get work done.

Cleaning the Yamuna was a priority for you. But there is a lot to be accomplished...

All these years nobody did anything, I started a Holi festival, I wanted to do a beautiful job on the Vishwamitra ashram [ghat]. Now people have realised the potential of it, how it can be a tourist attraction. Congress leaders here did not allow us to undertake some of the work [related to the festival].

Is it a vote for Hema Malini or Narendra Modi in Mathura?

It’s for both. It’s important for both of us. This election is also very important because Modi ji is involved and we have to strengthen his hand.

How prepared are you to face the grand alliance ?

That [alliance] is nothing, basically they are unable to fight alone... [Their coming together] shows who’s big, people are appreciating the changes Modi ji made, the Opposition is scared of that.

What plans do you have if you win again?

My first experience was to offer paani, bijli, sadak (water, power, roads). I have done that... Waste management is another issue... a plant has been set up. There is a monkey menace. People laugh when we say we have a monkey problem but it’s a serious concern. I’ve told Maneka [Gandhi]... she said make a monkey safari. But that is a long-drawn process.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 07:27 IST