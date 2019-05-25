Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 live updates- CWC passes resolution, authorising Rahul Gandhi to restructure party

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, will meet on Saturday to review the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections where it won only 52 seats, marginally improving on its worst performance in the 2014 elections when it won 44 seats.

The newly elected lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance will meet in New Delhi on Saturday to elect Modi as their leader and pave the way for his swearing in as Prime Minister, most likely on May 30.

Follow live updates here

3:45 pm IST Congress addresses media Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri AK Antony, Shri KC Venugopal, Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shri RPN Singh and Shri Gaurav Gogoi are addressing the media at AICC Headquarters.





3:38 pm IST CWC passes a resolution, authorising Rahul Gandhi to restructure party CWC had passed a resolution, authorising Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party.





2:27 pm IST EC submits list of newly-elected MPs to President The full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave him a copy of the notification issued by the poll body in terms of provisions of the Representation of the People Act containing the names of MPs elected in the just-concluded polls. While the notification sets in motion the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to initiate government formation process. On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader.





2:00 pm IST Congress worker loses bet to BJP worker, shaves head A Congress worker, BL Sen shaved his head after losing a bet to a BJP worker in Rajgarh. He says, “We had a bet that if Modi becomes PM, I’ll shave my head & if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he (BJP worker) will shave his head. Now that my party has lost, I shaved my head,” reported news agency ANI.





1:52 am IST Akhilesh Yadav asks party men to prepare for 2022 Assembly polls Unfazed by the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked party workers to start preparing for the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The former Chief Minister asked party workers not to waste time but to launch a door-to-door campaign and create awareness about the anti-people policies of the BJP at the Centre and in the state. “We will continue our efforts to bring in ‘mahaparivartan’ (major change),” he said.





1:40 pm IST ‘The day you lose your conscience…’: Gautam Gambhir pans Kejriwal “I want to tell the chief minister that elections will come and go but the day you lose your conscience and honesty, you lose everything. To win one seat, if you can come up with such disgusting allegations, I don’t have enough words to talk about them,” said BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Gautam Gambhir: Main CM sahab ko bolna chahunga ki chunaav aenge-jaenge. Jis din aap apna zameer aur imaan haar jaenge us din sab haar jaenge. Ek seat jeetne ke liye agar aap aisa ghinona arop laga sakte hain to mere pas zyada shabd nahi hain un ke baare main baat karne ke liye pic.twitter.com/W1POxEKHOi — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019





1:20 pm IST Tamil Nadu CM, Uttrakhand CM in Delhi for NDA meet Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat have arrived in Delhi for NDA meeting, to be held today.





12:20 pm IST Punjab CM thanks people for party victory Two days after the Lok Sabha elections results, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in the Congress party. “I express my gratitude to all workers for their support & hardwork which led to such a good showing in the Lok Sabha polls. Thank you, Punjab for placing your trust in us! I reiterate my commitment to making Punjab #1 again!” he tweeted.





12:07 pm IST Congress meet underway A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the humiliating defeat they faced in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Several senior leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, former union ministers RPN Singh, PL Punia and P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, are present at the meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah are also attending the meeting. Though there was no official word on the agenda for the meeting, sources said the committee is likely to discuss future strategies.





11:18 am IST Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders hold CWC meet to review poll setback Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the party office in Delhi for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.





11:08 am IST Former PM Manmohan Singh arrives Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh arrive for the Congress Working Committee meeting. At the CWC meeting, the party is expected to take a hard look at its performance, analyse the reasons for its humiliating defeat and find a way to move forward.





11:02 am IST Sonia Gandhi arrives for CWC meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which is set to take stock of crushing defeat in Lok Sabha polls. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah have also arrived for the meeting.





10:53 am IST Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive for CWC meet Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrived for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.





10:47 am IST Congress leaders arrive for CWC meet Congress leaders RPN Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora have arrived for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The panel will review the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.





10:40 am IST PM Modi to visit his mother in Gujarat tomorrow PM Narendra Modi will go to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of his mother, he tweeted this morning. Day after tomorrow morning, he scheduled to visit Kashi “to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” he says.





10:35 am IST ‘Mischievous and incorrect’: Cong on speculation of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign The Congress has firmly rejected speculation that its president Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign. The party said these reports “are mischievous and incorrect”. A Congress leader said that even if Gandhi makes an offer to quit as some expect it is likely to be rejected because he had taken all views on board when the party finalized its strategy and decided candidates.



