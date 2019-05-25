Congress backs Rahul Gandhi at top panel meet, gives him free hand to overhaul party

The Congress’s marathon meeting to review the party’s devastating performance in the national elections ended with a resolution by the party’s top leadership authorizing Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party.

Rahul Gandhi, who had fronted the opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not speak to the media after the three-hour-long meeting. Rahul Gandhi has owned responsibility for the crushing defeat.

Seated next to Rahul Gandhi as he shared his brief analysis of the election was UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former minister P Chidambaram and Congress’s leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were also present.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting, the consensus appeared to be that state unit chiefs should send in their resignations. “I am also ready to resign so that the new team can take over,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, according to reports. Two Congress state unit chiefs, Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik have already put in their papers.

The Congress won just about 52 seats in the Lok Sabha in this round of national elections, a shade better than its worst performance ever, in the 2014 elections, when it ended up with 44 seats.

Congress leaders have indicated that the CWC could go for a deeper analysis of the election outcome that goes beyond the obvious. Some drastic action could also follow.

For now, the Congress’s top priority is to get the party fighting fit in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand that will head to assembly elections later this year. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held anytime soon and Delhi will go to the polls in February next year.

The party chiefs in many states are likely to be replaced and new teams put in place within a week or two. This will be in line with a realisation in the Congress that a revival at the national level is possible only when the party resurrects itself in the states.

Some new general secretaries and in-charges of states are also expected to be appointed soon.

Gandhi had made it clear at an unusually brief news conference after the poll verdict came on Thursday that the party was determined to fight back. “Have faith and we will work and sort this out in the time to come,” Gandhi said, his message to party workers and supporters. “Love never loses, and I am certain that we will emerge stronger and work better... love will guide us.

The Congress which did not get the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in 2014 may not get it this time also. A party should get 10 per cent, or 55 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, to be entitled to the Leader of Opposition designation for its leader.

Rahul Gandhi has already taken responsibility for the party’s performance in the Lok Sabah elections but hasn’t elaborated on the next step yet.

