Lok Sabha election results 2019: On home turf, BJP wins back key vote banks to sweep state

BJP president Amit Shah surpassed veteran leader LK Advani’s 2014 victory margin to win the Gandhinagar constituency by an historic margin as BJP looked to maintain its hold over all 26 seats in PM’s home state.

With over 5.5 lakh votes polled in favour of the LS debutant over Congress’ CJ Chavda, it beats Advani’s record 4.8 lakh votes from this very seat in 2014. Advani represented Gandhinagar in the Lok Sabha six times. Late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected to Parliament from Gandhinagar in 1996.

Despite losing some ground to the Congress in the 2017 state polls, which saw Congress’ revival as it reduced BJP’s tally from 115 to 99, the saffron party has managed to keep intact its 2014 tally, when it witnessed a remarkable victory as the party swept all 26 seats in the state.

Also read : Lok Sabha results 2019: ‘Will take everyone along, even opponents’: PM Modi after big win

Another keenly contested seat was Anand, where BJP’s Mitesh Patel, a minority in the region, won against Congress’ Bharat Solanki, an OBC candidate, by almost 2 lakh votes.

Amreli was also keenly contested seat where both BJP and Congress pitched Patidar candidates, and Kachhadiya Bhikhabhai trumped Paresh Dhanani by over 2 lakh votes.

The party also won the one seat from neighbouring Union Territory of Daman and Diu, where BJP’s Lalubhai Patel retained the seat by beating Congress’ Ketan Patel by 9,942 votes, a marginal improvement over 2014.

Also read : Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:Decoding the role BJP chief Amit Shah played in PM Modi’s epic victory

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which also has one seat in the Parliamanet, independent candidate Delkar Sanjibhai defeated sitting MP and BJP candidate Goman Patel by 9,000 votes

First Published: May 24, 2019 01:09 IST