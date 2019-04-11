Lok Sabha elections 2019: 75 companies of security forces deployed for polls in Nagaland

Seventy five companies of security forces supplemented by over a 1000 village guards have been deployed in the polling stations across Nagaland for elections for its lone Lok Sabha seat and byelection to the Aonglenden Assembly seat on Thursday, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Abhijit Sinha Wednesday.

Nagaland has 12,13,777 electorates, including over 16,000 first time voters. Voting will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm

“Everything has been put in place for the conduct of peaceful polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and the by-election to 26-Aonglenden Assembly constituency,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The candidates for parliamentary poll are Congress nominee K L Chishi, NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, NPPs Hayithung Tungoe and Independent Dr M M Thromwa Konyak.

Alemjongshi Longkumer of the Congress and Sharingain Longkumer of ruling NDPP. are the two contestants for the Aonglenden seat which has a total of 12,436 electorates including 6,146 male and 6,290 female voters.

The Naga peace talks and the now-lapsed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and which the BJP wants to revive are two major issues in the state in the elections.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 07:15 IST