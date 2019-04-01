Lok Sabha elections 2019| AAP to contest Lok Sabha polls from all 10 seats in state: Naveen Jaihind

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will be contesting on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and “expose the failures of the BJP government”, which has done nothing for people but make empty slogans. AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind, who was in Nuh for a party meeting, said BJP has faltered on providing all the basic things needed by the common man, such as water, electricity, hospitals and schools.

During the meeting, Jaihind applauded the party workers and volunteers for their consistent efforts and said that the large number of volunteers who have enrolled for AAP in Mewat is proof of the support the party enjoys in the area.

Attacking the parties that have ruled the state, Jaihind said, “The BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have only used people of Nuh for political reasons and not done anything to bring about development. Public schools and hospitals exist only on paper. In reality, they are broken, dilapidated buildings.”

Jaihind further alleged that the brotherhood and unity that existed in Haryana even during the time of Partition has been threatened by the ruling party, which wants “votes in the name of religion and caste”.

Speaking of his own party’s work in the national capital, Jaihind said the AAP will bring the Delhi model of development to Haryana as well.

“If AAP can give the people of Delhi free water, government schools that are better than private schools, aid of ₹1 crore to families of martyrs, excellent healthcare facilities, free medicines, cheap electricity, why can’t the BJP do it here?” Jaihind asked.

He encouraged all those present at the meeting to work towards making AAP victorious in Haryana so that the state also enjoys such facilities and development.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 00:36 IST