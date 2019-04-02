Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah predicts 35 seats for NDA in Tamil Nadu

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday took a swipe at DMK’s Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha seat candidate and party president MK Stalin’s half-sister Kanimozhi and Sivaganga LS constituency’s Congress nominee and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram saying that both were tainted by graft charges.

Addressing back to back election rallies at Thoothukkudi, Pudukottai (Sivaganga LS seat) and Coimbatore for BJP’s candidates Tamilisai Sounderrarajan, H Raja and CP Radhakrishnan, he also hit out at the opposition.

“There are two alliances before the people of India. One alliance is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is protecting the nation and another alliance is led by people who are involved in corruption,” Shah said while campaigning for BJP candidate Tamilisai Sounderrarajan in Thoothukkudi.

The BJP Tamil Nadu state president Tamilisai is contesting against DMK’s Kanimozhi.

At his second rally at Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district which comes under Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Shah charged the opposition of fielding corrupt politicians.

“We have fielded Tamilisai in Thoothukkudi. She is the daughter of the soil. Also, H Raja, a proactive people’s servant is the BJP candidate in Sivaganga. However, the DMK and Congress have fielded Kanimozhi, Karti and A Raja who have faced graft charges,” Shah lashed out.

The BJP leader also predicted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will win a minimum of 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is contesting five seats while the AIADMK will fight in 20 constituencies.

Another alliance partner, the PMK, has ben given seven seats while the DMDK will contest in four seats. Tamil Maanila Congress , the Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) and the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) have been given one seat each in the alliance.

“We have formed a formidable grand alliance. I am told that the NDA will win at least 30 seats from Tamil Nadu. I am sure that we will actually get 35 seats,” he said.

He also criticised the previous UPA government at the Centre saying it had given least funds to Tamil Nadu.

“During the 13th finance commission, the UPA had allotted just Rs 94,000 crore to Tamil Nadu. But the NDA has given Rs 5.42 lakh crore for the state. We are willing to give even more for Tamil Nadu in the next five years too,” he said.

“Though voters in Tamil Nadu had elected only one MP of BJP from the state in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, we made Pon Radhakrishnan and Nirmala Sitharaman ministers,” Shah said.

He pointed out that the Congress party’s election manifesto which promises to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Distributed Areas Act is dangerous for the country.

“Terrorists from Pakistan killed 40 of our soldiers. In return, we entered into Pakistan and destroyed the terrorists’ camp there. Kashmir is an integral part of the nation. We cannot compromise on Kashmir,” Shah said in the rally even as he accused the opposition of being soft on terrorism by promising to review these laws.

Responding to Shah’s comments, DMK organizing secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi said that the BJP is the most corrupt party.

“The court has acquitted Kanimozhi and Raja in the 2G case. The BJP is facing the Rafale scam. So Amit Shah should not criticize our candidates,” he said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 20:44 IST