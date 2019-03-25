Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal says ‘lawlessness on the rise in city’ as police don’t report to elected govt

Raising the pitch for full statehood to Delhi, the main poll plank of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a rally in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Sunday that the lawlessness is rising in Delhi because the police don’t report to the elected government.

“Women are unsafe in Delhi. The city is ruled by hooligans. There’s gambling and bootlegging happening in most lanes.. Can’t you see that in Trilokpuri? People approach me for help. But I can’t do anything. Why? Because the police comes under the Prime Minister. For local issues in your area, will you go to the PM?” Kejriwal said.

Atishi, AAP’s candidate from East Delhi constituency, was also present in the rally organised in Block 27, Trilokpuri.

Kejriwal alleged that the Centre stopped the implementation of several programmes of his government because Delhi was not a full state. “Delhi is a confusing case, a confusing question. In Delhi, whatever good we want to do, the Centre stops us... What is the problem with Delhi’s residents? Aren’t we patriots? Don’t we pay tax?” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The chief minister said his government would be able to work better in the fields of health, education and housing, provide reservation in college and government jobs, and intervene in the sealing drive in markets across the city, if the nation capital is given the status of a full state.

Trilokpuri is a resettlement colony of residents which were rehabilitated here when nearby slums were cleared out around 1975. It was in 1993 it was made an assembly constituency. The area has a population of around 242,000 of which nearly 77,000 are Dalits, showed records of Delhi government last updated in 2015. The police and the government roughly peg the population density of Muslims in the area at 20%.

The area is sensitive and has witnessed clashes in 1984 (anti Sikh pogrom) and 2014 (Hindu-Muslim violence ). The 2014 riots had left over 50 persons injured and caused led to displacement of scores of Muslim families.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 07:27 IST