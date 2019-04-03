Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP looks to retain Dewas in Madhya Pradesh
In the Dewas Lok Sabha election the BJP will be looking to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha elections performance in the coming elections, the Congress is looking to turn the tables in the constituencyconstituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 09:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency came into being during the 2008 delimitation exercise. It was earlier a part of the Shajapur constituency. When Dewas was formed, Shajapur constituency ceased to exist.
The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for Scheduled caste candidates.
In the two elections that it has seen as a constituency, the Dewas Lok Sabha seat voted for the Congress in 2009 and in 2014, it voted for BJP Manohar Untwal, who defeated his closest rival Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress by a margin of 2,60,313 votes.
While the BJP will be looking to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha elections performance in the coming elections, the Congress is looking to turn the tables in the constituency.
Read: All you need to know about Madhya Pradesh
The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here’s all you need to know about the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency:
State: Madhya Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dewas
Date of polling: May 19
Sitting MP, Party: Manohar Untwal, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 2,60,313
Runner up name, party: Sajjan Singh Verma, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,144,151
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,917
Number of women voters: 489,847
First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:50 IST