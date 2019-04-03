Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP looks to retain Dewas in Madhya Pradesh

The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency came into being during the 2008 delimitation exercise. It was earlier a part of the Shajapur constituency. When Dewas was formed, Shajapur constituency ceased to exist.

The Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for Scheduled caste candidates.

In the two elections that it has seen as a constituency, the Dewas Lok Sabha seat voted for the Congress in 2009 and in 2014, it voted for BJP Manohar Untwal, who defeated his closest rival Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress by a margin of 2,60,313 votes.

While the BJP will be looking to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha elections performance in the coming elections, the Congress is looking to turn the tables in the constituency.

The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here’s all you need to know about the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency:

State: Madhya Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dewas

Date of polling: May 19

Sitting MP, Party: Manohar Untwal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2,60,313

Runner up name, party: Sajjan Singh Verma, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,144,151

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,917

Number of women voters: 489,847

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:50 IST