Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘BJP makes false promises, did nothing in 5 years’, says Mamata at last rally before April 11 poll

The BJP-led government did nothing for the country’s poor in five years but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking of doubling the income of farmers to woo rural voters, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday at her last rally in Cooch Behar before the first phase of polling on April 11.

Banerjee said the promises in the BJP’s manifesto were false.

Voting in West Bengal will take place in all the seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

The Trinamool Congress leader was speaking at the same ground in Cooch Behar where Modi addressed a rally on Sunday. In both Cooch Behar and Alipurduar constituencies that go to the polls on April 11 BJP is expected to put up a tough fight against Bengal’s ruling party. Throughout her speeches in the two constituencies Banerjee focused only on Modi in a bid to counter the Prime Minister’s sharp attacks on her the day before.

“What were you (Modi) doing for five years? Now you are talking of doubling the income of farmers. In Bengal, we have already tripled what farmers earned before 2011,” Banerjee said in Cooch Behar.

Claiming that BJP’s national leaders have started a malicious campaign saying people in Bengal are unable to worship Durga, Banerjee said, “I request those carrying out this campaign to visit our state at least once during the Pujas.”

Referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Banerjee said, “These are ploys to turn genuine citizens into foreigners in their own country. If BJP wins this election, people of India will lose their freedom. BJP will destroy the Constitution. There will be no religious freedom. Women will not be safe.”

She also alleged that the Union government was misusing central probe agencies to harass opposition leaders. She said that some parties might be afraid of the agencies but she is not. “I have struggled throughout the life. I am not scared of anything,” Banerjee said.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 18:22 IST