Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP reaches out to traders in East Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has started campaigning in markets to reach out to city’s trading community. As part of the efforts, Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday held meetings with traders’ associations in East Delhi .

Goel said the BJP will hold similar meetings in all markets. “We will hold meetings with traders’ associations to know their concerns and look for ways to address them. We have addressed a lot of issues in our manifesto.”

The BJP leader on Wednesday met traders in Gandhi Nagar and Old Seelampur and said the party would constitute a welfare board for the community once it returns to power at the Centre.

“Matters related to traders would be addressed once the welfare board is established. Now traders would be in direct contact of the government all through the year. Small shop owners are particularly pleased as no party addressed their grievances,” said Goel.

With businesses being badly hit by the ongoing sealing drive, BJP members said they were explaining to traders what measures the Centre had taken to address the issue.

“We have made changes in the Master Plan to provide relief from sealing. But the matter is before the apex court and traders know it,” said Shyam Jaju, in-charge of Delhi BJP.

The Delhi BJP has directed its workers to meet traders and tell them about the work done by the Modi government.

“We asked workers to go to each market and tell traders about steps taken by the Centre to ease the implementation of the goods and services tax,” said Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary, Delhi BJP.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 11:12 IST