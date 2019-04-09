Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP’s Jhalawar-Baran candidate Dushyant Singh banks on development for fourth win

Amidst speculations that his mother and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje might contest from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, Dushyant Singh has succeeded in getting the party ticket for the seat for the fourth consecutive time.

Dushyant has been the Jhalawar-Baran MP since 2004. Earlier, the seat was his mother’s fortress since 1989. Raje is now the BJP MLA from the Jhalarapatan constituency of Jhalawar.

The Congress has fielded former BJP leader Pramod Sharma against Dushyant in the coming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress has not been able to register a single victory on the constituency in the last eight parliamentary elections.

Dushyant is banking on development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raje to win Lok Sabha polls again.

He claims overall development of his constituency -- roads, Parwan Dam for irrigation and drinking water, education development, medical facilities and reinstating cancelled opium cultivation licences of farmers. Cement concrete roads, street lights, civic amenities, airport construction, medical college and hospital facilities have remained the highlights of Dushyant and Raje tenures.

His performance in parliament, whether on attendance, debates or questions, remained average. He has not brought any private member bill.

Farm distress an issue

Though roads and infrastructure improved in the constituency during the tenure of Dushyant, farm distress was not addressed. “Around 50 farmers in the Hadoti region, including Baran and Jhalawar districts, committed suicide due to lack of due prices to crops and loan burden,” said Satyanarayan Singh, state president of the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Though Jhalawar is known for oranges, Dushyant failed to set up a food-processing unit in the constituency, he added. “The Proposed agro food park in Baran also remained a mere promise and could never become a reality.”

Om Prakash Goswami of Baran said, “The poor condition of National Highway 27 was never addressed by the MP.”

Dushyant said he made efforts for purchase of garlic under market intervention scheme (MIS), which ensured due prices to farmers. Of 1000 metric tons of garlic purchased by the government in the state, Hadoti accounted for around 9500 metric tons.

“Also organic farming and horticulture were promoted in Jhalawar due to which farmers got due prices for their produce,” Dushyant claimed. “Government encouraged farmers like Hukumchand Patidar of Jhalawar who was awarded Padamshri by the Narendra Modi government.”

He said the Raje government started the centre of excellence for citrus fruits in Jhalawar for promotion of new varieties of oranges; the previous BJP government also waived loans of farmers up to Rs 50,000.

Dushyant said he has facilitated the start of Parwan Dam project of over Rs 7000 crore, which will irrigate and provide drinking water to Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts; Gagreen water project was also completed in Jhalawar.

Development plank

Dushyant said development is his main poll plank. He cited doubling of the Kota-Ruthiyai railway line, extension of tracks from Ramganjmandi in Kota to Iklera in Jhalawar under Ramganjmandi-Bhopal rail project. “Railway line was also extended to Jhalarapatan whose testing is underway.”

He said his efforts led to stoppage of passenger trains at Baran and Atru railway stations. “I ensured stoppage of 2 additional passenger trains at Bhawanimandi station and 2 in Chaumhela station in Jhalawar district.”

Raje’s efforts led to the establishment of a cotton yarn spinning mill of Pitti group in Jhalawar, which created employment for locals. A dialysis unit was set up at the Jhalawar Medical College Hospital and skill development programmes were conducted, he said. “The level of infrastructure and development works at Jhalawar and Baran puts them ahead of other district headquarters,” Dushyant said.

He cited construction of roads linking Madhya Pradesh – Baran- Shivpuri, Seetamau- Mandsaur and Palayatha-Kelwara roads. A college and roads were developed in Mangrol town of Baran and drinking water projects were launched for Atru and Kawai in the district.

“Also the problem of flooding in Baran city was solved through a diversion channel project under the Raje tenure. Airport development in Jhalawar is underway.”

Change of guard in Rajasthan a concern

The BJP had won in all the 8 assembly segments of the Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency in the 2013 polls. The party could win only 3 assembly seats of the constituency in 2018, which raises some concern for Dushyant. The assembly poll debacle for the BJP in 2018 and anti-incumbency against Dushyant also remain worries.

The biggest challenge for him is the strength of the Congress in Baran district where cabinet minister Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’ is a strong leader. The BJP lost 3 out of 4 assembly constituencies in the district in 2018.

