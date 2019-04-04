Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP’s Dushyant Singh win pocket borough of Jhalawar-Baran the fourth time?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has never lost an election in the Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan since 1989.

The present Jhalwar-Baran seat was created in 2008 after the implementation of the Delimitation Commission’s suggestion by adding four assembly seats each from Jhalawar and Baran.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh have dominated the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat. While Raje won from Jhalawar-Baran for the first time in 1989, Singh in 2004 and never lost since then.

The BJP is repeating the three-time member of Parliament Dushyant Singh from the Jhalwar-Baran constituency. Congress’ Pramod Sharma will fight the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

ALSO READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jhalawar-Baran

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Dushyant Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 281,546

Runner up name, party: Pramod Bhaya

Number of voters in 2014: 1,146,364

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 800,865

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,030

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:26 IST