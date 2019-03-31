Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP working for women’s betterment: Smriti Irani

Launching an indirect attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani said here on Saturday that those who earlier made foreign trips were now doing `Ganga Darshan’.

Speaking at a public meeting in Badaun, Irani said that these were the same people who were once proving in court that Lord Ram was imaginary.

“Ram Bhakts’ will never vote for those who do not have the courage to bow before Lord Ram. The true devotees of Lord Ram will go the polling booth and only vote for development. Our mothers and sisters will vote only for those who helped them realize their self-esteem,” Irani said.

Be it the `izzat ghar’ (toilets), mudra loan to start business or Ujjwala scheme, the central and state governments were continuously working to ensure that women should start living with pride and honour, she added.

“Earlier (Congress) governments had no vision about development. Corruption was at its peak and scams were a salient feature for them. Even the armed forces were not spared and today also, these people are questioning the valour of our forces,” she accused.

Irani held two public meetings for the party’s Badaun candidate Sanghmitra Maurya and Aonla candidate Dharmendra Kashyap. While Kashyap is the sitting MP from Aonla, Dharmendra Yadav of Samjwadi Party is the sitting MP from the Badaun seat.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 11:59 IST