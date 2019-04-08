Lok Sabha elections 2019: BSP-SP-RLD alliance displays might in Deoband, blasts BJP

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance chiefs came together on one platform here on Sunday, for the first time, displaying the might of the alliance and blasting the BJP and Congress for their wrongdoings and wrong policies even as they promised to meet the people’s aspirations if the alliance came to power at the centre.

The alliance leaders -- BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Choudhary Ajit Singh – slammed the BJP for misuse of CBI, pending sugarcane dues, exploitation of Dalits and tribals and unemployment.

BSP chief Mayawati asked the people not to pay attention to the‘Sharab’ remark (made by PM Narendra Modi recently.

“Modi will be frightened after getting feedback of such a massive turnoutof people at this rally,” she said, claiming that BJP will be soon outof the power unless something is done to the EVMs.

“Congress remained out of power due to its wrong policies andBJP will beout of power because of their wrong doings and wrong policies,” she said and added that ‘chowkidari’ and ‘jumlebaji’ will not help the BJP.

Appealing toMuslims to vote for the alliance, the BSP chief asked them not toallow their vote to get divided but ensure victory of the alliance candidates to defeat the BJP.“Modi ke saath, Yogi ko bhi bhagana hai,” she said.

Attacking the PM, the BSP chief said thathe had failed to fulfil even one fourth of the promisesmade by him and is misleading the people.

“They (BJP) have spentthousands of croreson publicity, which otherwise could have been spent on the welfare of thepeople,” she said and charged them of patronizing the capitalists.

Mayawati promised permanent employment to youths if the alliance came to power.

Referring to reservation to upper castes given by the Modi government, Mayawati claimed that it will not do much for them. She also said “ourborders are not secure.” She appealed the gathering not to allow the BJP to come to power as they would do anything to get votes and distract them.

Taking on the Congress, she warned the people against falling into the trap of their manifesto, saying that they will put it aside after the elections. Mayawati added that the Congress’ promise of Rs 6000 per month isnota definite plan to remove poverty. BSP does not issue a manifesto as:“We believe in work, not in hollow promises,” she said. Mentioning Indira Gandhi’s 20-point programme to eradicate poverty, she saidnothing happened.Also BJP’s promise ofRs 15 lakh is a joke and their ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ has turned out to be a‘jumla’.

She also appealed to people to vote for the alliance candidates from Bijnor (Malok Nagar, BSP), Saharanpur (Fazlur Reham, BSP), Kairana (Tabassum Hasan, SP), Muzaffarnagar (Ajit Singh, RLD) and Baghpat (Jayant Chaudhary, RLD) who were all present on the dias.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that thiselection was going to create a history. He said thatSaharanpur reminds him of the existence of Maa Shakumbhari Peeth and Deoband’s Darul Uloom.

Attacking Modi and the BJP, he said their leaders came here to spread hate but they don’t want to speak about their promises. He came as ‘chaiwala andwe all believed in their lies of Rs 15 lakh. Now they are hereas ‘chowkidars’.

“This election will decide the future of the country and the alliance will make a new PM,” said Akhilesh asserting that the alliancewill keep the heritageof Choudhary Charan Singh alive and fulfill the dreams ofDr Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who had dreamt ofsuch an alliance. Like Mayawati, Akhilesh, too, raised the issues of pending sugarcane dues to farmers, unemployment and also sluggish pace of development of the country.

“This government has been baddaysinstead of good days (acche din). GST has destroyed business of small traders, he said while blaming the BJP for dividingthe people more than theBritish.

“This election is to bring change, spread harmony and remove hatred,” said the SP chief while claiming that in Kairana they haveabolished hatred as not even a singlevote was divided there. He said referring to 2018 Kairana by-poll .

Attacking both the BJPand Congress, Akhilesh said they are alike as their policies are same.

In his address RLD chief Choudhary Ajit Singh also attacked the BJP and told the people that their enthusiasm showed that the BJP would be defeated.

Hesaid the alliance wanted happiness forfarmers, jobs for youths and a good life for everyone and asked the gathering “Modi ke ache din aa gaye kya?”

“This election is to save the nation,” said Singh and added that for the first time four judges of the Supreme Court had said that democracy was in danger. He also said that the CBI was being misused.

Taking a dig at PM,Singh said “Ye bhagwan hum sab ko Modi jaisa fakir bana de”.

Calling Mayawati as the leader of the country, Singh said sugarcane rates were increased in Mayawati and Mulayam governments and stern action was being taken against defaulters but now high court’s directions for payment of farmers’ dues are being overlooked.

