Congress accuses BJP of indulging in cash for votes in Arunachal ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was indulging in cash for votes ahead of the first phase of elections. Addressing a media briefing, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that money had been distributed among the people ahead of the PM’s rally.

Showing two videos, the authenticity of which cannot be verified, Surjewala said that on Tuesday night, around 10.30 pm, during a raid on Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu’s convoy, the police recovered Rs 180 lakh in Rs 500 notes.

The videos show the money being removed from one of the cars in the Khandu’s convoy and also shows the registration plates of two cars apart from various police officers.

Having played the videos, Surjewala said, “The sensational disclosures and the two videos... prove a massive vote scandal... a midnight raid on a convoy of the AP CM Pema Khandu led to recovery of Rs 180 lakh in 500 rupee notes.”

Calling it a black day for democracy, Surjewala said, “Cash was transported in certain vehicles parked at the Siang guest house at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. Five vehicles were searched on the complaint of members of the Youth Congress.”

He said that the cash was being counted in the presence of Election Commission’s Expenditure officer Smrita Kaur Gill and DC Pasighat Kinny Singh and various police officers immediately after the raids.

Raising questions about the recovered money, Surjewala asked, “Was this part of the Rs 80 lakh crore black money that the PM had promised to bring back within 100 days of assuming power?”

Asking where so much cash had come from, he said, “If this cash is for PM’s rally and influencing the people, does it not prove that the chowkidar is a thief?”

He questioned whether the PM had knowledge and had concurred in trying to influence the people in coming to the rally and supporting BJP.

Citing the People’s Representation Act, 1951, he said that a case should be registered against the PM, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister as well as the state BJP chief Tapir Gao.

He also demanded the immediate sacking of the Arunachal chief minister as well as cancellation of the candidature of the BJP candidate and state party chief Tapir Gao from West Arunachal seat.

“It is true that a cash amount of Rs 1.8 crore were recovered on Tuesday night from some vehicles. But we don’t have the exact details yet. Since the Deputy Commissioner and police superintendent of East Siang district are busy with the Prime Minister’s rally in Pasighat they have not sent a report yet about the recovery. We would be able to get a clearer picture once the report is available by late afternoon,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Kaling Tayeng.

He refuted reports appearing in social media about recovery of Rs 9 crore from some buses in Arunachal Pradesh as false.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 12:07 IST