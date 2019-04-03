‘Corrupt, eyewash’: PM Modi shreds Congress manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fresh attack on the Opposition from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, drew comparisons between the Congress 60-year rule and his government’s 60-month tenure while taking a dig at the party’s poll manifesto.

“People who ruled 60 years have done nothing… I have been here for only 60 months, you can see for yourself,” the Prime Minister said in Arunachal that is due for both Parliament and Assembly elections in weeks.

Taking a dig at the Congress’s poll manifesto released on Tuesday, PM said it is corrupt, not a ‘Ghoshnapatra but a dhakoslapatra’ (it’s not a manifesto but an eyewash).

Read: PM rally at 1 pm, Mamata’s at 3 pm: Didi alters schedule to have last word

Addressing his second rally in Arunachal Pradesh within a week, the prime minister cited the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, and said it had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009.

“However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses were unelectrified... Just like them (the Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto,” Modi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released his party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, making jobs creation, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of GST and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as key focus if the party comes to power.

Read: Opposition ahead on numbers but may find it tough to rout BJP in Karnataka

The PM also asserted that the Congress was supporting those ‘harming the country. “The politically-bankrupt Congress is strengthening the traitors but your chowkidar is alert and will counter all these forces,” the PM said.

Dwelling on the regional aspirations, Modi said his party had given importance to the region while the country that ruled for 70-years never bothered about the area.

He said all the development in the state was possible with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “We have been able to develop roads, national highways, railways and improve air connectivity with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust on us, Modi said.”

Seeking votes for his party in Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the PM said “the double engine of lotus in Delhi and Itanagar” will ensure development in the region.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 11:38 IST