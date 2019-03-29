Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress looks to retain its bastion Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

A traditional Congress bastion, Chhindwara elected a non-Congress candidate only once - in the 1997 bypoll when it elected BJP’s Sundar Lal Patwa.

The party’s sitting MP, Kamal Nath, has won from the Chhindwara constituency 10 times since the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, except in 1996 when it elected another Congress candidate Alka Nath and BJP’s Sundar Lal Patwa in 1997.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Nath had defeated BJP’s Choudhary Chandrabhan Kuber Singh with a margin of 1,16,537 votes.

The Congress will be hoping to retain the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency once again even as the BJP will look to break the Congress tradition of winning the seat in every Lok Sabha election.

The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here’s all you need to know about the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency:

State: Madhya Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chhindwara

Date of polling: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Kamal Nath, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 116,537

Runner up name, party: Choudhary Chandrabhan Kuber Singh, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,107,631

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,704

Number of women voters: 522,739

