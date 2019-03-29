Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress slams government’s ‘small hike’ in MGNREGS wages

The Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government over the wage hike under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), alleging that making a “measly” 2.16% average annual increase in it shows the “anti-poor” mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission on Thursday allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to notify the new wages for the financial year 2019-20 on the condition that there would be no public announcement or press release for the same as the model code of conduct for the April-May Lok Sabha polls is in place.

While the MGNREGS wage hike is higher for the north-eastern region, there is no wage revision for four states — Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal — and two union territories.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “PM Modi and his ministers are mocking the Congress’ NYAY Scheme but have quietly squeezed the funds meant for the wages of MGNREGS. Pro-rich and anti-poor policies of Modi government have created rampant and unimaginable rural distress in the past 5 years.” The new wages marked the lowest hike in the past 14 years since the MGNREGS came into force to provide alternative job opportunities for rural people in distress.

