Lok Sabha Elections 2019: CPI(M) suspends Narasayya Adam for praising Narendra Modi

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a public rally has cost Narasayya Adam, senior Community Party of India (M) leader, and party’s state secretary, dearly.

The party on Monday suspended Adam for three months from the central committee – party’s highest decision making body - for praising Modi and Fadnavis during a recent public rally in Solapur.

Adam, a three-time MLA from Solapur and popularly known as ‘Adam master’, heaped praise on Modi on January 9, when the Prime Minister visited Solapur to lay the foundation stone for a housing scheme for the economically weaker section of society.

The party’s disciplinary committee, while announcing a three-month suspension, said the CPI(M) leader had “damaged the party’s image”.

“This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the Prime Minister and state chief minister, which hurt the party’s image,” stated a press release issued by the CPI(M) central committee.

During the rally, Adam had said he is “grateful” to the Prime Minister for promising to give 30,000 houses by May 2022, while indicating that Modi will continue to be Prime Minister for the next term. He further said that his dream of building houses for weaker section is coming true with the help of Modi and Fadnavis.

“I have taken a pledge to complete these 30,000 houses by May 1, 2022, to be inaugurated by our beloved Prime Minister. It will change the scenario of our city in the country,” Adam had said. Adam’s remarks had raised eyebrows at the time.

