Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Don’t be selective in respecting those who sacrificed lives for country ’, Priyanka tells BJP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday tore into the BJP for turning patriotism into an election issue and ignoring the poor and farmers, saying had the ruling party leaders been patriots they would not have been selective in respecting martyrs.

“If BJP leaders were patriotic they would not distinguish between Hindu or Muslim martyrs. The respect should be irrespective of religion, they must also respect Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” she said during an election campaign in Fatehpur for Congress candidate Rakesh Sachan.

In her nine street corner meetings and a mega road show the Congress star campaigner took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she made a strong pitch for her party’s promise of minimum income guarantee Nyay.

“The Prime Minister who could go to in Pakistan to have briyani was misleading the nation and its people. He travels mostly to foreign countries but he hasn’t any time for the poor even of his own constituency Varanasi,” she said.

Focusing on women, she held special interaction with them at three places explaining Nyay and the party manifesto and assured them the promises would be fulfilled when Congress forms the government. She also sought feedback about the government schemes for women.

The Congress has promised Rs 72,000 to the poor every year and the BJP that did nothing for the people was trying to belittle a year-long effort that went into making of manifesto. “The BJP waived 3.17 lakh crore of few industrialists, it worked with bad intent; the Congress has promised what it can deliver,” she said.

She said the BJP policies were weakening democracy. “If this happen you (people) will be weakened, the netas will not be affected and keep on thriving,” she said.

Attacking the government on jobs, GST and demonetisation, she said the government was shutting down the MGNREGA and people were not being paid for months. “Those who brag the 56 inch chest have failed in delivering to the people,” she said.

In Bindki she said many and houses were demolished to make way for Kashi Vishwanath corridor. No one has received any compensation and a mall would come on the vacated land for industrialist friends to run. “I have complaint for you, why did you let it happen?” she asked.

“Use your discretion; this government wants to centralise all the power. There should be your fear in hearts of each politician. You have to remain vigilant.”

While gunning for the BJP, the Congress leader did not mention the BSP-SP alliance even once in her seven-hour long stay in district where held a three-km road show for the party candidate despite BSP chief Mayawati saying the BJP and the Congress were similar.

