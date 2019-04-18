Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dushyant Chautala to be AAP-JJP candidate from Hisar

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has decided to seek re-election from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Dushyant, who was the youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, will be among the candidates for 10 seats in Haryana to be announced by the JJP-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance on Thursday. He is the son of former MP Ajay Chautala and grandson of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

The JJP was formed after a vertical split in the INLD, once-the-main opposition party in Haryana. Dushyant heads the JJP while his father and former MP Ajay Chautala is in jail along with his grandfather and INLD supremo in a teachers’ recruitment case, since 2013. This party was floated in December last year after the INLD chief expelled his elder son and former MP Ajay and both his (Ajay’s) sons Dushyant and Digvijay for anti-party activities.

AAP had backed JJP candidate Digvijay, the younger brother of Dushyant in the recent Jind bypoll, in which they came second, ahead of the Congress and the INLD.

Though the Congress is yet to name its candidate from Hisar, the ruling BJP has fielded Haryana IAS officer Brijendra Singh, 46, who is the son of Union steel minister Birender Singh, a prominent Jat leader.

Hisar would, thus, see a clash between gen next of the political clans in the ensuing polls as talks are also rife that former MP and Adampur Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi is seeking party ticket for his son Bhavya.

