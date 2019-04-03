Lok Sabha elections 2019: EC sends notice to Adityanath over ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his ‘Modi ki sena’ remarks, made during a speech at an election rally, ANI reported.

The Commission has asked him to file a reply by April 5,

Earlier Monday, the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh had sought a report from the Ghaziabad district magistrate over chief minister Adityanath describing the army as ‘Modiji ki sena’ (PM Modi’s army) at a poll rally.

Adityanath’s remarks were criticised by the opposition parties which demanded an apology from the UP chief minister.

The 46-year-old chief minister, who addressed election meetings in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Sunday, had lashed out at the Congress for, what the BJP often alleges, its soft approach towards terrorism and terrorists.

“Congress-led government used to serve biryani to terrorists while Modi ji’s army sends bullets and bombs their way…. Congress encourages terrorists such as Masood Azhar by adding ‘’ji’’ after their name,” Adityanath had said, according to a video clip of the speech.

The Congress said the UP chief minister’s comments were an “insult” to the armed forces. “They are India’s armed forces, not the private army of ‘Prachaar Mantri’. Adityanath must apologise,” said Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee said that she was surprised by the comments. “It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 22:03 IST