Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Giriraj in BJP’s star campaigners list for first two phases

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national BJP president Amit Shah, sulking Union minister and party nominee from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, has been included among star campaigners for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 42 leaders are on the list, released on Tuesday.

Singh had expressed his anger at the Bihar leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party after he was shifted out of the Nawada constituency and asked to contest from Begusarai. Singh is the sitting MP from Nawada, which has been allocated to the Lok Janshakti Party in the seat sharing between National Democratic Alliance partners.

Even on Tuesday, while talking to some TV channels, Singh had blamed the party’s state leadership and alleged that he was not even asked before being shifted out of his constituency.

The other Bihar leaders listed as star campaigners for the first two poll phases include Shahnawaz Husain, Sushil Kumar Modi, Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radhamohan Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, RK Singh, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandy, Renu Devi, Ram Narayan Mandal, Braj Kishore Bind, Rajneesh Kumar, Prem Kumar, and Krishna Kumar Rishi.

The seats of Aurangabad, Nawada, Jamui, and Gaya in Bihar are going to polls in the first phase on April 11.

The campaigners’ list also includes the names of Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Uma Bharti, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, and Hema Malini.

Modi is kick-starting the Bihar campaign on April 2 with a rally each at Gaya and Jamui, while Amit Shah is addressing a rally each at Aurangabad and Nawada on March 29.

During the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar, Modi had addressed 31 election rallies, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 16 meetings.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 08:22 IST