Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘Have proposed many projects to generate employment ’, says BJP Bhilwara candidate

In an interview with HT, Bhilwara MP and BJP candidate from the same constituency, Subhash Chand Baheria said his proximity and 24X7 availability to the people has been his strength. Excerpts:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

Firstly, a medical college was opened in the area. Secondly, electrification of railways and extension in facilities which we initiated out of our own funds. Third was Chambal Pariyojana which is drinking water scheme. The Congress government planned the project but did nothing; it was completed by our government. A passport office was opened in Bhilwara.

One thing you wished to do as an MP but could not do. Why?

Even as all the works that I planned have been completed, I tried to bring the ESI hospital in the Bhilwara industrial town under the central government. The hospital is run by the state; I wanted that the hospital should come under the central government and tried for the same but could not do it.

Why should people elect you?

I am available 24 hours for the people. My proximity for every person in the state is a positive point. I even live in Bhilwara. Apart from Lok Sabha sessions and committee meetings, I am always available in Bhilwara. In addition to this, everybody likes Modiji. .

How was your experience in parliament?

My experience in parliament has been very good where I have 97% attendance. I have also participated in important discussions. Since I am a charted accountant by profession, whatever financial bills or matters come in, I join the discussions and keep my point.

People say that during the UPA government two steel factories and the Memu rail coach factory were proposed but nothing was done about them during your tenure.

I realised that the Memu rail coach factory was not needed for the area. It was proposed by the former MP just to gain appreciation of the people. I therefore have proposed several different projects to generate employment in the area and the work still continues.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 17:19 IST